3637 E Paces Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Splendid, Huge, Immaculate Townhome With Elevator In Gated Buckhead Community. This Home Is Like New. It Offers Remarkably Large Open Spaces With Wonderful Natural Light. Built By Monte Hewett In 2007, It Has Custom Cabinetry, An All Viking Professional Series Kitchen, Oversized Master And Rich Hardwood Floors. The Main Level Opens To A Covered Terrace. You Will Not Find A More Pristine Townhome In Buckhead. The Gated Community, Elegant Swimming Pool + Dog Walk Area Make For Ideal Amenities. Award-Winning Sarah Smith School Dist. EZ Walk To Lenox Square & Lenox MARTA.