Atlanta, GA
3637 E Paces Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:01 AM

3637 E Paces Way

3637 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3637 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Splendid, Huge, Immaculate Townhome With Elevator In Gated Buckhead Community. This Home Is Like New. It Offers Remarkably Large Open Spaces With Wonderful Natural Light. Built By Monte Hewett In 2007, It Has Custom Cabinetry, An All Viking Professional Series Kitchen, Oversized Master And Rich Hardwood Floors. The Main Level Opens To A Covered Terrace. You Will Not Find A More Pristine Townhome In Buckhead. The Gated Community, Elegant Swimming Pool + Dog Walk Area Make For Ideal Amenities. Award-Winning Sarah Smith School Dist. EZ Walk To Lenox Square & Lenox MARTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 E Paces Way have any available units?
3637 E Paces Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 E Paces Way have?
Some of 3637 E Paces Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 E Paces Way currently offering any rent specials?
3637 E Paces Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 E Paces Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 E Paces Way is pet friendly.
Does 3637 E Paces Way offer parking?
Yes, 3637 E Paces Way offers parking.
Does 3637 E Paces Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 E Paces Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 E Paces Way have a pool?
Yes, 3637 E Paces Way has a pool.
Does 3637 E Paces Way have accessible units?
No, 3637 E Paces Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 E Paces Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 E Paces Way has units with dishwashers.
