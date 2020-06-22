3463 Landen Pine Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW! Never occupied. Perfect location with access to Buckhead and Chastain Park. Walking distance to shopping and a multitude of restaurants. Landen Pine is a newly constructed community of 35 townhomes with a POOL and an outdoor fireplace in the community cabana.This townhome is flawless. Hardwoods thruout. Upgraded custom lighting fixtures. Window shutters so no window treatments necessary. Your very own walk out private courtyard for outdoor entertaining right out your front door. Must see. Won't last long! It is pristine. Excellent schools, too. Unfurnished.