All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3463 Landen Pine Court NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3463 Landen Pine Court NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3463 Landen Pine Court NE

3463 Landen Pine Court NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3463 Landen Pine Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW! Never occupied. Perfect location with access to Buckhead and Chastain Park. Walking distance to shopping and a multitude of restaurants. Landen Pine is a newly constructed community of 35 townhomes with a POOL and an outdoor fireplace in the community cabana.This townhome is flawless. Hardwoods thruout. Upgraded custom lighting fixtures. Window shutters so no window treatments necessary. Your very own walk out private courtyard for outdoor entertaining right out your front door. Must see. Won't last long! It is pristine. Excellent schools, too. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE have any available units?
3463 Landen Pine Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE have?
Some of 3463 Landen Pine Court NE's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Landen Pine Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Landen Pine Court NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Landen Pine Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Landen Pine Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Landen Pine Court NE does offer parking.
Does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Landen Pine Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 3463 Landen Pine Court NE has a pool.
Does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3463 Landen Pine Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Landen Pine Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Landen Pine Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus