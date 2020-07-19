All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 340 Lake Claire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
340 Lake Claire Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

340 Lake Claire Court

340 Lake Claire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Lake Claire Court, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location, unique home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a wrap around porch on both levels. The formal living and dining rooms share gorgeous hardwood floors. The family room/sun room features sky lights and access to the back yard. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counters and pantry. One guest room, bonus room and a full bathroom are located on the main level. The master suite features hardwood floors, separate tub and shower and has access to the upper porch. Both upper guestrooms have hardwood floors and one also accesses the balcony. This home has a 1 car garage with plenty of driveway parking.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Lake Claire Court have any available units?
340 Lake Claire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Lake Claire Court have?
Some of 340 Lake Claire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Lake Claire Court currently offering any rent specials?
340 Lake Claire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Lake Claire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Lake Claire Court is pet friendly.
Does 340 Lake Claire Court offer parking?
Yes, 340 Lake Claire Court offers parking.
Does 340 Lake Claire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Lake Claire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Lake Claire Court have a pool?
No, 340 Lake Claire Court does not have a pool.
Does 340 Lake Claire Court have accessible units?
No, 340 Lake Claire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Lake Claire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Lake Claire Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus