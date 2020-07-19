340 Lake Claire Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location, unique home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a wrap around porch on both levels. The formal living and dining rooms share gorgeous hardwood floors. The family room/sun room features sky lights and access to the back yard. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counters and pantry. One guest room, bonus room and a full bathroom are located on the main level. The master suite features hardwood floors, separate tub and shower and has access to the upper porch. Both upper guestrooms have hardwood floors and one also accesses the balcony. This home has a 1 car garage with plenty of driveway parking.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.