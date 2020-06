3324 Peachtree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill

AMAZING CORPORATE RENTAL IN SOUGHT AFTER BUCKHEAD HIGH RISE. PANORAMIC VIEWS OF ATLANTA SKYLINES, BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. MINUTES WALK TO LENOX SQUARE AND PHIPPS PLAZA MALLS, MARTA TRAIN STATION, RESTAURANTS AND ALL THE CONVENIENCE CITY LIVING OFFERS! SECURED ACCESS, 24 HR. CONCIERGE SERVICE, 2 LEVEL GYM, POOL, CLUB ROOM, CONFERENCE CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER AND MORE! IDEAL CONDO FOR SHORT TERM VISIT, LIVE, WORK, PLAY IN THE PRIVACY OF CORPORATE RESIDENTIAL COMFORT.