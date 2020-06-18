All apartments in Atlanta
3305 Delmar Lane Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:02 PM

3305 Delmar Lane Northwest

3305 Delmar Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Delmar Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** This beautiful two-story Atlanta home features 4 great size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy the large living room space with hardwood floors. The kitchen has appliances, granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, and tiled backsplash. Home sits on a spacious yard, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Frederick Douglass High School

Middle School: Harper-archer Middle School

Elementary School: Fain Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest have any available units?
3305 Delmar Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Delmar Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Delmar Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

