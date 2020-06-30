300 Atwood Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 West End
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, close to everything, private setting, newly renovated, 5 beds, hardwood floors, must see! - Great location, close to everything, private setting, newly renovated, 5 beds, hardwood floors, must see!
(RLNE4345416)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Atwood St SW have any available units?
300 Atwood St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 300 Atwood St SW currently offering any rent specials?
300 Atwood St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.