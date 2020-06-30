All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

300 Atwood St SW

300 Atwood Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

300 Atwood Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, close to everything, private setting, newly renovated, 5 beds, hardwood floors, must see!

(RLNE4345416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Atwood St SW have any available units?
300 Atwood St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 300 Atwood St SW currently offering any rent specials?
300 Atwood St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Atwood St SW pet-friendly?
No, 300 Atwood St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 300 Atwood St SW offer parking?
No, 300 Atwood St SW does not offer parking.
Does 300 Atwood St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Atwood St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Atwood St SW have a pool?
No, 300 Atwood St SW does not have a pool.
Does 300 Atwood St SW have accessible units?
No, 300 Atwood St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Atwood St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Atwood St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Atwood St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Atwood St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

