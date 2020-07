Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Three bedroom two and a half bath home in sought after Castlewood neighborhood. Moments to Morris Brandon main campus. Large sun filled rooms. Open kitchen, breakfast room and family room. Mixture of hardwood floors and tile throughout. Master bedroom has two large walk in closets and a nice master bathroom. Laundry room is conveniently located off kitchen. Two covered parking spots and storage area off carport.