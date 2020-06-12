All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2848 Overlook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2848 Overlook Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

2848 Overlook Court

2848 Overlook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2848 Overlook Court, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c2df8907b ---- Wonderful 3 story end unit, all brick townhome in gated community. This home has an open floorplan, large living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with tall cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with separate tub and tiled shower, huge walk in closet, 2nd guest room upstairs, 3rd guest room on terrace level, walk out deck and terrace level patio, 2 car garage. Complex is great to walk around and has green space for pets. Best location on Lenox Road. Way too many features to list! Priced right for a JULY move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH MANAGEMENT FIRST, 770-431-4633!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Overlook Court have any available units?
2848 Overlook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Overlook Court have?
Some of 2848 Overlook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Overlook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Overlook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Overlook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 Overlook Court is pet friendly.
Does 2848 Overlook Court offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Overlook Court offers parking.
Does 2848 Overlook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Overlook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Overlook Court have a pool?
No, 2848 Overlook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Overlook Court have accessible units?
No, 2848 Overlook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Overlook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Overlook Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus