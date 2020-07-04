2714 Deerwood Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55df48406e ---- Welcome to the Deerwood Reserve at Princeton Lakes subdivision located in the highly desirable South West Atlanta. This beautiful townhome will go fast! It is located within 5 minutes of the Camp Creek Marketplace,10 minutes to the Hartsfield Jackson airport. The entire first level of the home has beautiful hardwood. 3b/2.5ba features include, illustrious backyard, breakfast bar...way too many to list! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633!