All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2714 Deerwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2714 Deerwood Lane
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

2714 Deerwood Lane

2714 Deerwood Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2714 Deerwood Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55df48406e ---- Welcome to the Deerwood Reserve at Princeton Lakes subdivision located in the highly desirable South West Atlanta. This beautiful townhome will go fast! It is located within 5 minutes of the Camp Creek Marketplace,10 minutes to the Hartsfield Jackson airport. The entire first level of the home has beautiful hardwood. 3b/2.5ba features include, illustrious backyard, breakfast bar...way too many to list! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Deerwood Lane have any available units?
2714 Deerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2714 Deerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Deerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Deerwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2714 Deerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Deerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Deerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Deerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Deerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Deerwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 Deerwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus