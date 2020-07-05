2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest

Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Beautifully renovated 4 BR 3 BA home with tons of nice touches and great updates -- ready for a new family! Spacious rooms, lots of closet space, new carpeting. Updated kitchen with new black appliances, large family room with hardwood flooring, lots of storage space, updated baths, and a big yard for entertaining.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1961



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1160

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.