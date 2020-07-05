All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest

2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Beautifully renovated 4 BR 3 BA home with tons of nice touches and great updates -- ready for a new family! Spacious rooms, lots of closet space, new carpeting. Updated kitchen with new black appliances, large family room with hardwood flooring, lots of storage space, updated baths, and a big yard for entertaining.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1961

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1160
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest have any available units?
2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2277 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

