Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1, 2019. CHARMING STUDIO IN GATED COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO MIDTOWN, BUCKHEAD AND 85. WALK TO SHOPPING, MOVIES, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. STUDIO W/ SPACE FOR LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. SEPARATE KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST ROOM FOR TABLE, TILED BATHROOM WITH TUB / SHOWER COMBO. HARDWOOD FLOORS, STORAGE CLOSET, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. PLENTY OF PARKING IN COMMUNITY, SWIMMING POOL, GATED. GREAT CONDO!! A MUST SEE!