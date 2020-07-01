2162 Kipling Circle SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully Renovated Rental - Modern renovated ranch with great room, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters and tile flooring, nice size bedrooms, new windows, and sparkling hardwood floors. Extra deep carport plus an additional parking space; large level backyard in a quiet community. Conveniently located near Browns Mill Golf Course, East Atlanta, and Porsche. Easy access to I-285, the airport, and downtown Atlanta. Move-in ready. The application fee is $55 per adult. Security deposit plus 1st mos rent at move-in. No Sec 8. Serious inquiries only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5643605)