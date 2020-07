Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Quiet, furnished duplex unit in Kirkwood, available immediately. This is the perfect place to be if you are looking for a shorter lease while your own nearby home is being renovated or constructed! All one level, carpet throughout, large updated kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer included.

6 month lease minimum. 1 dog okay, no cats. Lawn mowing, pest control, water/sewer/trash included in rent. Sorry, this property is not accepting housing vouchers.