2037 Chastain Park Ct NE.

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Chastain Park 1BR Apartment - Top floor condo walking distance to Chastain Park & across the street from new Live/Work/Play development w/Sprouts as the anchor. Excellent location! Kitchen overlooks large open living space. Walk out to your bright porch with attached storage area. Good sized bedroom with walk-in closet and large bath with tub/shower combo. All appliances remain. Community features clubhouse, fitness center & pool. Great value for space and location! Please note that this property has one assigned parking space.



