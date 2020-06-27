All apartments in Atlanta
2037 Chastain Park Ct NE.

2037 Chastain Park Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Chastain Park Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chastain Park 1BR Apartment - Top floor condo walking distance to Chastain Park & across the street from new Live/Work/Play development w/Sprouts as the anchor. Excellent location! Kitchen overlooks large open living space. Walk out to your bright porch with attached storage area. Good sized bedroom with walk-in closet and large bath with tub/shower combo. All appliances remain. Community features clubhouse, fitness center & pool. Great value for space and location! Please note that this property has one assigned parking space.

(RLNE5044483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. have any available units?
2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. have?
Some of 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. is pet friendly.
Does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. offer parking?
Yes, 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. offers parking.
Does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. have a pool?
Yes, 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. has a pool.
Does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. have accessible units?
No, 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 Chastain Park Ct NE. does not have units with dishwashers.
