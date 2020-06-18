All apartments in Atlanta
2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview

2023 Oakview Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Oakview Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

~ Kirkwood 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo! - Beautiful modern 1 bdrm, 1 bath, 1st floor condo in the heart of Kirkwood! Just steps away from Kirkwoods best restaurants/shopping! The landscaping on premises is detailed and well maintained. Hardwood floors, lots of closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, vessel sink and Italian granite floors in the bathroom! Full sized washer and dryer included. One assigned parking space steps away from your back door. All electric unit. Water included in rent. Tenant pays electric, cable, internet. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter (Community has breed restrictions) and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963.

(RLNE2350500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview have any available units?
2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview have?
Some of 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview pet-friendly?
Yes, 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview is pet friendly.
Does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview offers parking.
Does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview have a pool?
No, 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview have accessible units?
No, 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview does not have units with dishwashers.
