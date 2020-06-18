2023 Oakview Rd, #B215 - Oakview

Amenities

~ Kirkwood 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo! - Beautiful modern 1 bdrm, 1 bath, 1st floor condo in the heart of Kirkwood! Just steps away from Kirkwoods best restaurants/shopping! The landscaping on premises is detailed and well maintained. Hardwood floors, lots of closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, vessel sink and Italian granite floors in the bathroom! Full sized washer and dryer included. One assigned parking space steps away from your back door. All electric unit. Water included in rent. Tenant pays electric, cable, internet. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter (Community has breed restrictions) and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963.



(RLNE2350500)