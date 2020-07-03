All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest

2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom home is freshly renovated and ready for you to move into right away! The unique architecture outside allows for a covered carport and means you won't have to walk in the rain!

The spacious kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter top space. Plus, we will include the refrigerator and stove for you! The living room and bedrooms are all a nice size, and the back yard is perfect for entertaining. The outside storage shed is a great space for bikes, grills and lawn equipment.

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour! We will check back in with you shortly after to see what you thought.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/620651

We are pet friendly, and your four-legged friends will love the back yard! We do not have size nor breed restrictions, be sure to ask about our pet policy.

. For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1000 your take home pay must be $3,000)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease
6.Must be 18 to apply
7.Online Rent Payment Required
8.No credit card collections over 500.00
9.No recent car repossessions

We currently do not except SEC8
$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

