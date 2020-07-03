2004 Westwood Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom home is freshly renovated and ready for you to move into right away! The unique architecture outside allows for a covered carport and means you won't have to walk in the rain!



The spacious kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter top space. Plus, we will include the refrigerator and stove for you! The living room and bedrooms are all a nice size, and the back yard is perfect for entertaining. The outside storage shed is a great space for bikes, grills and lawn equipment.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour! We will check back in with you shortly after to see what you thought.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/620651



We are pet friendly, and your four-legged friends will love the back yard! We do not have size nor breed restrictions, be sure to ask about our pet policy.



. For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1000 your take home pay must be $3,000)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

6.Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8.No credit card collections over 500.00

9.No recent car repossessions



We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/1/18

