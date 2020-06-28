192 Holderness St SW

Amenities
Location - Location Near Beltline, Marta Bus Line, Colleges, Downtown - Unit is in the repair stage and will have a new heating and air unit, hot water heater in top condition, deep cleaning, lots of lighting and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Water, Gas and Electric. .
Application is $ 65.00 per adult.
Monthly Rent - $855.00
Security Deposit - $950.00
Marketed by MC 3 Properties, LLC - div. of DREM Realty.
Professionally Managed
For Questions, call 770-949-1277, if no answer, leave message with email address, name and phone number.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4928746)