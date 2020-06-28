All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

192 Holderness St SW

192 Holderness Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

192 Holderness Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location - Location Near Beltline, Marta Bus Line, Colleges, Downtown - Unit is in the repair stage and will have a new heating and air unit, hot water heater in top condition, deep cleaning, lots of lighting and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Water, Gas and Electric. .

Application is $ 65.00 per adult.
Monthly Rent - $855.00
Security Deposit - $950.00

Marketed by MC 3 Properties, LLC - div. of DREM Realty.
Professionally Managed

For Questions, call 770-949-1277, if no answer, leave message with email address, name and phone number.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4928746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Holderness St SW have any available units?
192 Holderness St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 192 Holderness St SW currently offering any rent specials?
192 Holderness St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Holderness St SW pet-friendly?
No, 192 Holderness St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 192 Holderness St SW offer parking?
No, 192 Holderness St SW does not offer parking.
Does 192 Holderness St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Holderness St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Holderness St SW have a pool?
No, 192 Holderness St SW does not have a pool.
Does 192 Holderness St SW have accessible units?
No, 192 Holderness St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Holderness St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Holderness St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Holderness St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Holderness St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
