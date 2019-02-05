All apartments in Atlanta
1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest

1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA home features spacious rooms, included kitchen appliances, and beautiful hardwood flooring. Home also has a quiet backyard setting perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Carver Early College

Middle School: Sylvan Hills Middle School

Elementary School: Perkerson Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest have any available units?
1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest offer parking?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest have a pool?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Brewer Boulevard Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
