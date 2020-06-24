All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 178 Dahlia Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
178 Dahlia Ave NW
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

178 Dahlia Ave NW

178 Dahlia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

178 Dahlia Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed/2 Bath...PERFECT RENTAL HOME!! CALL MIKE FOR DETAILS (404)205-1663 - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located within minutes of downtown Atlanta, I-20, I-285, I-75/85, Marta and so much more.

GLEAMING wood floors.
MASTER with private bath & his/hers sinks and his/hers closets.
LARGE kitchen.
Beautifully decorated bathroom with STONE shower and pedestal sink.
Spacious bedrooms with deep closets.
.
Additional room that can be used as an office or utility space.

Backyard with area for gardening

Trash included.
Tenant pays for utilities.
Section 8 okay.
NO PETS.

For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times-Call Mike (404)205-1663!

(RLNE4765416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW have any available units?
178 Dahlia Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 178 Dahlia Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
178 Dahlia Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Dahlia Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Dahlia Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW offer parking?
No, 178 Dahlia Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Dahlia Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW have a pool?
No, 178 Dahlia Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 178 Dahlia Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Dahlia Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Dahlia Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Dahlia Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus