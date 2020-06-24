178 Dahlia Ave NW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed/2 Bath...PERFECT RENTAL HOME!! CALL MIKE FOR DETAILS (404)205-1663 - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located within minutes of downtown Atlanta, I-20, I-285, I-75/85, Marta and so much more.



GLEAMING wood floors.

MASTER with private bath & his/hers sinks and his/hers closets.

LARGE kitchen.

Beautifully decorated bathroom with STONE shower and pedestal sink.

Spacious bedrooms with deep closets.

.

Additional room that can be used as an office or utility space.



Backyard with area for gardening



Trash included.

Tenant pays for utilities.

Section 8 okay.

NO PETS.



For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times-Call Mike (404)205-1663!



(RLNE4765416)