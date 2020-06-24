178 Dahlia Ave NW

Amenities
4 Bed/2 Bath...PERFECT RENTAL HOME!! CALL MIKE FOR DETAILS (404)205-1663 - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located within minutes of downtown Atlanta, I-20, I-285, I-75/85, Marta and so much more.
GLEAMING wood floors.
MASTER with private bath & his/hers sinks and his/hers closets.
LARGE kitchen.
Beautifully decorated bathroom with STONE shower and pedestal sink.
Spacious bedrooms with deep closets.
.
Additional room that can be used as an office or utility space.
Backyard with area for gardening
Trash included.
Tenant pays for utilities.
Section 8 okay.
NO PETS.
For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times-Call Mike (404)205-1663!
(RLNE4765416)