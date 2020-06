1738 Taylor St

Amenities

FURNISHED 4 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM UNIT WITH ALL UTILITIES AND WI-FI INCLUDED. LOCATED IN WEST MIDTOWN, CLOSE TO I-75 AND HOWELL MILL. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES WI-FI, WATER, ELECTRICITY, SLING TV, PEST CONTROL, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE AND TRASH PICK UP. WOOD LOOK LAMINATE IN COMMON AREAS ON MAIN FLOOR. CARPETED STAIRS, BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY. 4 MONTH LEASE MINIMUM, 12 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED. WITH LESS THAN 12 MONTH LEASE, THERE IS A MOVE OUT FEE OF $200. APPLICATION IS $40 PER ADULT. UNASSIGNED PARKING MAY BE AVAILABLE IN THE BACK OF PROPERTY, FRONT GRAVEL PAD OR ON THE STREET.