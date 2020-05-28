All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 166 5th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
166 5th Street NE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:40 PM

166 5th Street NE

166 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

166 5th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Rare Midtown townhome!Unit features 4 levels of contemporary living space.Main level has open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen with large dining area and adjoining 1/2 bath.Bedroom level features master suite with walk in closet and 2nd bedroom with bath.Both bedrooms have own private outdoor spaces.Lower lever has theater room(furniture and equipment included)as well as a 1 car garage.Loft space above the living room is perfect for a 2nd den or office.Loft opens up to a private

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 5th Street NE have any available units?
166 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 5th Street NE have?
Some of 166 5th Street NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
166 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 166 5th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 166 5th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 166 5th Street NE offers parking.
Does 166 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 5th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 166 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 166 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 166 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 166 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 5th Street NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus