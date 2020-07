Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated 2bd/1.5 bath home with new appliances in the Peyton Village Subdivision. This unit is a corner unit in the front of the community, Property is located within minutes from midtown and walking distance to MARTA train/bus. Application Fee is 50 per Adult over 18. 1-month security required Available ASAP