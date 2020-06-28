All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 8 2020 at 3:17 PM

1560 New Street NE

1560 New Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1560 New Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Enjoy Intown living in a wonderful location, close to I-20, public transportation, and the new mixed-use development, Pullman Yard. Bikeable to Inman Park, the Beltline, or Downtown Decatur via the PATH. Fabulous new construction home including a large master bedroom with a gorgeous bathroom and a private balcony! 10 foot ceilings, upgraded finishes, and plenty indoor and outdoor living space. The open kitchen/living area is perfect for entertaining. Outdoors, you will find 3 balconies and a covered front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 New Street NE have any available units?
1560 New Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1560 New Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1560 New Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 New Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1560 New Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1560 New Street NE offer parking?
No, 1560 New Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1560 New Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 New Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 New Street NE have a pool?
No, 1560 New Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1560 New Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1560 New Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 New Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 New Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 New Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 New Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
