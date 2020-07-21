All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1310 North Ave NE

1310 North Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1310 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Candler Park Bungalow w/ Added 2nd Story & Exterior Entry to Full Basement for Extensive Storage. Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, French Doors to Private Deck, Shiplap Walls and Built in Bookcases. Upstairs Loft & a Hideaway Next to Master that would be Perfect for an Office or Nursery. Renovated Kitchen w/ Granite, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Pantry. Flex Room off Living Room. Neutral Colors Throughout. Hardwoods and Plantation Shutters. Large Fenced Backyard with Stone Path to 1 of 2 Decks. Plenty of Off Street Parking and Easy Pull in up Front of Home.

(RLNE5042367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 North Ave NE have any available units?
1310 North Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 North Ave NE have?
Some of 1310 North Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 North Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1310 North Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 North Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 North Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1310 North Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1310 North Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1310 North Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 North Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 North Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1310 North Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1310 North Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1310 North Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 North Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 North Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
