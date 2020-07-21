1310 North Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Candler Park Bungalow w/ Added 2nd Story & Exterior Entry to Full Basement for Extensive Storage. Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, French Doors to Private Deck, Shiplap Walls and Built in Bookcases. Upstairs Loft & a Hideaway Next to Master that would be Perfect for an Office or Nursery. Renovated Kitchen w/ Granite, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Pantry. Flex Room off Living Room. Neutral Colors Throughout. Hardwoods and Plantation Shutters. Large Fenced Backyard with Stone Path to 1 of 2 Decks. Plenty of Off Street Parking and Easy Pull in up Front of Home.



(RLNE5042367)