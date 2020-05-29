1145 Moton Avenue SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice)

Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 6:00 - 6:45 pm

Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:30 -1:15 pm

Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 12:30 -1:15 pm



New kitchen and bathroom cabinets installed in 2020. New hardwood floors! New carpet too! This newly updated 2 story construction is close to downtown Atlanta just off of Metropolitan. This home was built with solid construction and large enough to be comfortable for your family/ friends/ roommates. An open floor plan supports a good flow throughout the home. Ample bathrooms will make you feel at home. Visit us at the open house times for viewings. Apply quicky as this one will move fast! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.



