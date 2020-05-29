All apartments in Atlanta
1145 Moton Avenue SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1145 Moton Avenue SW

1145 Moton Avenue Southwest · (877) 462-9110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1145 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1145 Moton Avenue SW · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice)
Friday, June 19, 2020 @ 6:00 - 6:45 pm
Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 12:30 -1:15 pm
Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 12:30 -1:15 pm

New kitchen and bathroom cabinets installed in 2020. New hardwood floors! New carpet too! This newly updated 2 story construction is close to downtown Atlanta just off of Metropolitan. This home was built with solid construction and large enough to be comfortable for your family/ friends/ roommates. An open floor plan supports a good flow throughout the home. Ample bathrooms will make you feel at home. Visit us at the open house times for viewings. Apply quicky as this one will move fast! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

(RLNE5716793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Moton Avenue SW have any available units?
1145 Moton Avenue SW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Moton Avenue SW have?
Some of 1145 Moton Avenue SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Moton Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Moton Avenue SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Moton Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Moton Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Moton Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 1145 Moton Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Moton Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Moton Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Moton Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1145 Moton Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Moton Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1145 Moton Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Moton Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Moton Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
