Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1121 Boulevard Drive # A
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

1121 Boulevard Drive # A

1121 Boulevard Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Boulevard Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous new home located in Reynoldstown, close to Beltline, Inman Park. Features open floorplan, lots of windows to bring in the natural light, custom blinds just installed. Beautiful solid oak hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen, large island, quartz counters, stainless appliances, plenty of closet space. Enjoy the outdoor living space, great for entertaining. Upper level features master bedroom w/large covered balcony (skyline view), private bath, overstayed shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, 1 shares full bath, other with private bath. Min credit score of 700, verifiable income 2,5 X rent, great rental history, not the 'roommate' type home, one small pet may be allowed with non-refundable pet fee. No housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A have any available units?
1121 Boulevard Drive # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A have?
Some of 1121 Boulevard Drive # A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Boulevard Drive # A currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Boulevard Drive # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Boulevard Drive # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Boulevard Drive # A is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A offer parking?
No, 1121 Boulevard Drive # A does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Boulevard Drive # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A have a pool?
No, 1121 Boulevard Drive # A does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A have accessible units?
No, 1121 Boulevard Drive # A does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Boulevard Drive # A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Boulevard Drive # A has units with dishwashers.
