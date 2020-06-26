1121 Boulevard Drive # A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous new home located in Reynoldstown, close to Beltline, Inman Park. Features open floorplan, lots of windows to bring in the natural light, custom blinds just installed. Beautiful solid oak hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen, large island, quartz counters, stainless appliances, plenty of closet space. Enjoy the outdoor living space, great for entertaining. Upper level features master bedroom w/large covered balcony (skyline view), private bath, overstayed shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, 1 shares full bath, other with private bath. Min credit score of 700, verifiable income 2,5 X rent, great rental history, not the 'roommate' type home, one small pet may be allowed with non-refundable pet fee. No housing vouchers.