Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

1118 W Wesley Road NW

1118 West Wesley Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

1118 West Wesley Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Brandon

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
wine room
Beautifully built custom home, set back on lot & on almost 2 acre lot. Hard scape & landscape by LandPlus. Flat walk-out backyard. Ready for a pool, Mainlevel is open to living room, family, kitchen and dining room with 10+ foot ceilings. Master on main w/ vaulted ceiling. Daylight terrace level with game room, theater, wine room, bedroom and game room. Upstairs has large bonus area, study area and second laundry. Garage has storage for 5 cars with lifts. Generator. Hardwoods throughout and in excellent condition. Excellent school district in most desirable zip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 W Wesley Road NW have any available units?
1118 W Wesley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 W Wesley Road NW have?
Some of 1118 W Wesley Road NW's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 W Wesley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1118 W Wesley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 W Wesley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1118 W Wesley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1118 W Wesley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1118 W Wesley Road NW offers parking.
Does 1118 W Wesley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 W Wesley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 W Wesley Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 1118 W Wesley Road NW has a pool.
Does 1118 W Wesley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1118 W Wesley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 W Wesley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 W Wesley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
