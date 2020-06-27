1118 W Wesley Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room wine room

Beautifully built custom home, set back on lot & on almost 2 acre lot. Hard scape & landscape by LandPlus. Flat walk-out backyard. Ready for a pool, Mainlevel is open to living room, family, kitchen and dining room with 10+ foot ceilings. Master on main w/ vaulted ceiling. Daylight terrace level with game room, theater, wine room, bedroom and game room. Upstairs has large bonus area, study area and second laundry. Garage has storage for 5 cars with lifts. Generator. Hardwoods throughout and in excellent condition. Excellent school district in most desirable zip.