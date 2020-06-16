1101 Mecaslin Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE FOR THE FALL OF 2020!



An IDEAL house for students or professionals at GA Tech. This light filled living room opens to the kitchen and dining nook. The master bedroom features a Juliet balcony and a large bathroom with a standing shower. Washer & Dryer are included with plenty of off street parking and carport.

This location couldn't be better! Just steps away from all of the great HOME PARK restaurants, Atlantic Station, 75/85, Georgia Tech & so much more! Fully Fenced in yard, home alarm, and all electric!



No pets allowed.



www.falconviewhomes.com

Modern Two Bed To Bath House in Home Park

Private parking

Fenced Yard

Lawn services included.