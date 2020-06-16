All apartments in Atlanta
1101 Mecaslin Street NW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1101 Mecaslin Street NW

1101 Mecaslin Street Northwest · (404) 907-4093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Mecaslin Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE FOR THE FALL OF 2020!

An IDEAL house for students or professionals at GA Tech. This light filled living room opens to the kitchen and dining nook. The master bedroom features a Juliet balcony and a large bathroom with a standing shower. Washer & Dryer are included with plenty of off street parking and carport.
This location couldn't be better! Just steps away from all of the great HOME PARK restaurants, Atlantic Station, 75/85, Georgia Tech & so much more! Fully Fenced in yard, home alarm, and all electric!

No pets allowed.

www.falconviewhomes.com
Modern Two Bed To Bath House in Home Park
Private parking
Fenced Yard
Lawn services included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW have any available units?
1101 Mecaslin Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW have?
Some of 1101 Mecaslin Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Mecaslin Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Mecaslin Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Mecaslin Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Mecaslin Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Mecaslin Street NW does offer parking.
Does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Mecaslin Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW have a pool?
No, 1101 Mecaslin Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1101 Mecaslin Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Mecaslin Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Mecaslin Street NW has units with dishwashers.
