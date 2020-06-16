All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1021 Bellevue Dr NE A

1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast · (770) 324-7045
Location

1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266

Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
Charming Craftsman bungalow in quiet, safe, walking neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment venues.
Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, charming dining room, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit.
Large front porch with swing and ceiling fans. Spacious fenced back yard. Nice front lawn. Space for garden, grilling and chilling out in back yard.
Steps to Marta bus line. Easy access to Emory, Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Midtown, Downtown, High Museum, Ponce City Market.
Owner pays water/sewer, lawn care, trash pickup. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.
Owner responds promptly to queries. Please text any questions or get quick call-back. Facelift in progress, expected to be available by late June 2020!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152266
Property Id 152266

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A have any available units?
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A have?
Some of 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A offer parking?
No, 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A have a pool?
No, 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A have accessible units?
No, 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Bellevue Dr NE A does not have units with dishwashers.
