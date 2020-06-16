1021 Bellevue Dr NE A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266



Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.

Charming Craftsman bungalow in quiet, safe, walking neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment venues.

Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, charming dining room, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit.

Large front porch with swing and ceiling fans. Spacious fenced back yard. Nice front lawn. Space for garden, grilling and chilling out in back yard.

Steps to Marta bus line. Easy access to Emory, Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Midtown, Downtown, High Museum, Ponce City Market.

Owner pays water/sewer, lawn care, trash pickup. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.

Owner responds promptly to queries. Please text any questions or get quick call-back. Facelift in progress, expected to be available by late June 2020!

No Dogs Allowed



