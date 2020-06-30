All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 644 Landler Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
644 Landler Ter
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

644 Landler Ter

644 Landler Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

644 Landler Terrace, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
BRAND NEW luxurious townhome in gated community off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta. Hardwood Floors, upscale appliances, quartz countertops and three balconies. The inviting entrance allows you to greet guests on the main level and entertain with ease from the cook's kitchen that offers sweeping views of the dining and gathering rooms with linear fireplace. Upper level includes oversized master with spa like retreat, two additional bedrooms, open loft, laundry room and additional bath. Excellent access to Avalon, Amphitheater, Downtown Alpharetta, Top Golf, GA400, Windward Offices, Northpoint Mall/shopping and Big Creek Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Landler Ter have any available units?
644 Landler Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 644 Landler Ter have?
Some of 644 Landler Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Landler Ter currently offering any rent specials?
644 Landler Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Landler Ter pet-friendly?
No, 644 Landler Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 644 Landler Ter offer parking?
Yes, 644 Landler Ter offers parking.
Does 644 Landler Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Landler Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Landler Ter have a pool?
No, 644 Landler Ter does not have a pool.
Does 644 Landler Ter have accessible units?
No, 644 Landler Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Landler Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Landler Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Landler Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Landler Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College