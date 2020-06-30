644 Landler Ter

Amenities

BRAND NEW luxurious townhome in gated community off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta. Hardwood Floors, upscale appliances, quartz countertops and three balconies. The inviting entrance allows you to greet guests on the main level and entertain with ease from the cook's kitchen that offers sweeping views of the dining and gathering rooms with linear fireplace. Upper level includes oversized master with spa like retreat, two additional bedrooms, open loft, laundry room and additional bath. Excellent access to Avalon, Amphitheater, Downtown Alpharetta, Top Golf, GA400, Windward Offices, Northpoint Mall/shopping and Big Creek Greenway.