All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1035 Poplar Ridge Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1035 Poplar Ridge Run
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

1035 Poplar Ridge Run

1035 Poplar Ridge Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1035 Poplar Ridge Run, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great two bedroom Townhouse close to downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, dining, shopping, and 400. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. Tile floors on the main level. Private backyard with wooden area and close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have any available units?
1035 Poplar Ridge Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have?
Some of 1035 Poplar Ridge Run's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Poplar Ridge Run currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Poplar Ridge Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Poplar Ridge Run pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run offer parking?
No, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have a pool?
No, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have accessible units?
No, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Poplar Ridge Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College