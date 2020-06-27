Great two bedroom Townhouse close to downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, dining, shopping, and 400. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. Tile floors on the main level. Private backyard with wooden area and close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have any available units?
1035 Poplar Ridge Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1035 Poplar Ridge Run have?
Some of 1035 Poplar Ridge Run's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Poplar Ridge Run currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Poplar Ridge Run is not currently offering any rent specials.