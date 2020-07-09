926 Chokecherry Ct

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Cul de Sac For Rent in Winter Springs, FL!!! - Welcome home to this SPACIOUS home! Includes a huge fully fenced back yard and private pool! Two bedrooms have their own private in suite bathrooms! Home comes with outdoor fridge, ping pong table, outdoor seating furniture and outdoor entertainment bar! Ample space for entertaining family and friends! Pool Care included!! Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, S.R. 417 and more. Zoned for Keith Elementary School, Indian Trails Middle School and Winter Springs High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



