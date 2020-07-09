All apartments in Winter Springs
862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:44 PM

862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE

862 Benchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

862 Benchwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you’ll find both stunning wood-style floors and stylish tile throughout, along with a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and lots of living space that will provide you with plenty of long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar for your convenience, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Make this home yours today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
