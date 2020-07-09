862 BENCHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you’ll find both stunning wood-style floors and stylish tile throughout, along with a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and lots of living space that will provide you with plenty of long-lasting memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, a breakfast bar for your convenience, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a screened-in porch and gorgeous lawn area, both perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sun! Make this home yours today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.