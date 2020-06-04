741 Ridgewood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled. Newer Garage door, stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave, tile floors in wet areas, kitchen cabinets with Granite Counter-tops, light fixtures and all fans, both bathrooms were remodeled: tile floors, shower tiles, cabinets with granite counter-tops, Newer energy efficient A/C unit!! Remodel was completed with a professional interior decorator! Great Winter Springs schools!

First showings will be May 2nd.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2142558)