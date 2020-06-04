All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 741 Ridgewood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
741 Ridgewood Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

741 Ridgewood Way

741 Ridgewood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled. Newer Garage door, stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave, tile floors in wet areas, kitchen cabinets with Granite Counter-tops, light fixtures and all fans, both bathrooms were remodeled: tile floors, shower tiles, cabinets with granite counter-tops, Newer energy efficient A/C unit!! Remodel was completed with a professional interior decorator! Great Winter Springs schools!
First showings will be May 2nd.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2142558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Ridgewood Way have any available units?
741 Ridgewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 741 Ridgewood Way have?
Some of 741 Ridgewood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Ridgewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
741 Ridgewood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Ridgewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Ridgewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 741 Ridgewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 741 Ridgewood Way does offer parking.
Does 741 Ridgewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Ridgewood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Ridgewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 741 Ridgewood Way has a pool.
Does 741 Ridgewood Way have accessible units?
No, 741 Ridgewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Ridgewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Ridgewood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Ridgewood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 741 Ridgewood Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College