668 Lamoka Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this newly renovated, spacious 4-bedroom 2-bathroom home in the Tuscawilla Community of Winter Springs! - Enjoy this newly renovated, spacious 4-bedroom 2-bathroom home in the Tuscawilla Community of Winter Springs! It boasts a large formal living/dining area with ceramic tile flooring throughout with large windows and lots of natural lighting. Centrally located, the kitchen has an eating space in addition to a breakfast bar which overlooks the large, airy family room and is perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Split bedroom floor plan between the Master Bedroom and the secondary rooms provide plenty of privacy. The Master has vaulted ceilings, his and her closets and a large bath suite. Relax and take a dip in the in-ground pool with a patio and screened enclosure on those hot summer days! An inside utility and large 2-car garage complete this home. Pets 35 lbs and under will be considered on a case by case basis based on Owner approval. Call to schedule your private showing today.



(RLNE5185406)