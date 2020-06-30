All apartments in Winter Springs
668 Lamoka Ct.
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

668 Lamoka Ct.

668 Lamoka Court · No Longer Available
Location

668 Lamoka Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this newly renovated, spacious 4-bedroom 2-bathroom home in the Tuscawilla Community of Winter Springs! - Enjoy this newly renovated, spacious 4-bedroom 2-bathroom home in the Tuscawilla Community of Winter Springs! It boasts a large formal living/dining area with ceramic tile flooring throughout with large windows and lots of natural lighting. Centrally located, the kitchen has an eating space in addition to a breakfast bar which overlooks the large, airy family room and is perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Split bedroom floor plan between the Master Bedroom and the secondary rooms provide plenty of privacy. The Master has vaulted ceilings, his and her closets and a large bath suite. Relax and take a dip in the in-ground pool with a patio and screened enclosure on those hot summer days! An inside utility and large 2-car garage complete this home. Pets 35 lbs and under will be considered on a case by case basis based on Owner approval. Call to schedule your private showing today.

(RLNE5185406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Lamoka Ct. have any available units?
668 Lamoka Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 668 Lamoka Ct. have?
Some of 668 Lamoka Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Lamoka Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
668 Lamoka Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Lamoka Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 Lamoka Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 668 Lamoka Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 668 Lamoka Ct. offers parking.
Does 668 Lamoka Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Lamoka Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Lamoka Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 668 Lamoka Ct. has a pool.
Does 668 Lamoka Ct. have accessible units?
No, 668 Lamoka Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Lamoka Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Lamoka Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Lamoka Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Lamoka Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

