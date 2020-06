Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful townhouse for rent. 2/2.5. Updated kitchen, newer carpet, gated community and much much more. This will go quick. Hurry!!!! The tenant is responsible for purchasing gate decals. Only 2 cars allowed 1 in garage and one in driveway. No street parking . No large dogs. Must have a 650+ credit score & make 3x rent.