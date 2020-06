Amenities

This Furnished 3bed/3ba townhome is in the gated community of Tuscany Place. It has 3 master suites and has carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer! The unit is just steps away from the Community pool and within walking distance of Trotwood Park and Tuskawilla Country Club.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.