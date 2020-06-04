516 CRIMSON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Town Home in the Heart of Winter Springs - 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath full of charm and upgrades. Freshly painted and laminate wood flooring throughout. Each story has a balcony BALCONY or outdoor enjoyment space! As you walk in, notice the spacious front porch, well-appointed landscaping, spacious foyer and first bedroom with an attached full bath. The 2nd floor main living space features an open floor plan and new laminate wood flooring, laundry room and half bath. On the 3rd floor, you will find the master suite featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in tile shower. There is an additional bedroom and full bath on the 3rd floor as well.



**DISCLOSURE: THE WASHER AND DRYER WAS LEFT FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY**



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE4905262)