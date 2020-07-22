All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

506 San Gabriel Court

506 San Gabriel Court · No Longer Available
Location

506 San Gabriel Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3br/2ba Winter Springs Home with Wood Floors & New Appliances! - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features 1,187 sq.ft of living space, with gorgeous wood floors, vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen with brand new appliances, and a fenced in yard/patio. This home is located in the Deer Song subdivision in Winter Springs. The property is close to SR 417, dining, shopping and entertainment. This home won't last long so apply today!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5359390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 San Gabriel Court have any available units?
506 San Gabriel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 506 San Gabriel Court have?
Some of 506 San Gabriel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 San Gabriel Court currently offering any rent specials?
506 San Gabriel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 San Gabriel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 San Gabriel Court is pet friendly.
Does 506 San Gabriel Court offer parking?
No, 506 San Gabriel Court does not offer parking.
Does 506 San Gabriel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 San Gabriel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 San Gabriel Court have a pool?
No, 506 San Gabriel Court does not have a pool.
Does 506 San Gabriel Court have accessible units?
No, 506 San Gabriel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 506 San Gabriel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 San Gabriel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 San Gabriel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 San Gabriel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
