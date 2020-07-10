500 Sagecreek Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home For Rent in Winter Springs, FL!!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath pool home in the Parkstone subdivision of Winter Springs. You will feel right at home. The Parkstone division is a well maintained gated community with a community pool. Corner lot. The bright open floorplan highlights the large family room with a corner fireplace. Features an elegant formal living room & dining room, great for entertaining family and friends. Master retreat highlights walk in closet & garden tub. 4th bedroom is located off of the master bedroom & is perfect for a nursery or office. Screened pool overlooking rear yard. Rent includes lawn & pool service. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5165481)