Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
443 Old Farm Lane
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

443 Old Farm Lane

443 Old Farm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

443 Old Farm Ln, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Jesups Reserve (2 Car Garage) Townhome (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1550/mo
443 Old Farm Lane
Winter Springs, Florida 32708
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Jesups Reserve
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Property Sub Type: Three Story Townhome
Square Ft:1504
Year Built: 2007

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Balcony Off Master
*Master Bedroom Downstairs
*Carpet Throughout
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Wired For Alarm
*COMMUNITY Pond
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*1 Block From Publix & Shops
*CONVENIENT To: 417
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Sanford Airport
*JUST MINUTES To: Winter Springs Town Center
*Blinds INCLUDED
*RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED AT THIS PROPERTY
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
* Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 E from E Anderson St, Follow FL-434 W to Old Farm Ln in Winter Springs, Turn left onto FL-434 W, Turn left onto McLeod's Way, Take the 1st left onto Old Farm Ln.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE1875437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Old Farm Lane have any available units?
443 Old Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 443 Old Farm Lane have?
Some of 443 Old Farm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Old Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
443 Old Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Old Farm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Old Farm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 443 Old Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 443 Old Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 443 Old Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Old Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Old Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 443 Old Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 443 Old Farm Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 443 Old Farm Lane has accessible units.
Does 443 Old Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Old Farm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Old Farm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Old Farm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
