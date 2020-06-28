40 Moree Loop #15

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE!! 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath beautiful and well priced Winter Springs townhome in the heart of the Highlands!! - Your wait is over, come check out this beautiful townhome in Winter Springs! Located in the highly sought after Highlands, this townhome wood laminate floors in the living room overlooking a great screened in porch area. A comfortable kitchen with large cabinet storage, breakfast counter/dining room area, small storage space on the first floor underneath the stairs and a half bath for easy entertaining.



This wonderfully appointed 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath offers a master bedroom and en suite bath on the second floor with a tub shower, modern sink, granite vanity, spacious second bedroom and fully carpeted for comfort. Just outside the shared bath is the laundry area complete with a washer/dryer.



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process and charges $50.00 per adult and we will facilitate the paperwork. The HOA and it's board of directors limit pets to one dog or cat under 25# per residence. All pets, including ESA and service animals, are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



(RLNE5136448)