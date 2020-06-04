Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse playground pool internet access tennis court

280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost free refrigerator, and dishwasher. Enjoy condo living in the Highlands with all the community amenities. Neutral colors throughout the condo to go with any decor. Berber carpet in main areas as well as laminate wood flooring in eat in area. Stackable washer and dryer included in rent. Huge screened in porch overlooking small park. *Small pets only and must be approved by Condo Association - 35 lb. max, 2 pet limit. Basic cable and basic internet is included in rent. For more info visit our website at www.jandergroup.com TWO VEHICLES ONLY!!



HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED BEFORE MOVE IN.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #48501



(RLNE5767415)