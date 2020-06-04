All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 280 Moree Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
280 Moree Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

280 Moree Loop

280 Moree Loop · (407) 628-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 280 Moree Loop · Avail. Jul 17

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost free refrigerator, and dishwasher. Enjoy condo living in the Highlands with all the community amenities. Neutral colors throughout the condo to go with any decor. Berber carpet in main areas as well as laminate wood flooring in eat in area. Stackable washer and dryer included in rent. Huge screened in porch overlooking small park. *Small pets only and must be approved by Condo Association - 35 lb. max, 2 pet limit. Basic cable and basic internet is included in rent. For more info visit our website at www.jandergroup.com TWO VEHICLES ONLY!!

HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED BEFORE MOVE IN.

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #48501

(RLNE5767415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Moree Loop have any available units?
280 Moree Loop has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Moree Loop have?
Some of 280 Moree Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Moree Loop currently offering any rent specials?
280 Moree Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Moree Loop pet-friendly?
No, 280 Moree Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 280 Moree Loop offer parking?
No, 280 Moree Loop does not offer parking.
Does 280 Moree Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Moree Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Moree Loop have a pool?
Yes, 280 Moree Loop has a pool.
Does 280 Moree Loop have accessible units?
No, 280 Moree Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Moree Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Moree Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Moree Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 Moree Loop has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 280 Moree Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity