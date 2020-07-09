All apartments in Winter Springs
Location

220 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Come take a look at this gorgeous renovated 1/1 in Winter Springs! This is a first-floor unit. Zoned for A+ schools such as Highlands Elementary and Winter Springs High School. This unit has no carpet! Beautiful vinyl and plank are throughout the unit. All plumbing fixtures are Delta and Kohler, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. This condo has a laundry closet inside and comes with a washer dryer. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! This community has walking trails, a park, playground a community pool and is in close proximity to many shopping centers. Its also conveniently located to the 417. This unit will not last long, schedule your showing today.

(RLNE5789920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Moree Loop 1 have any available units?
220 Moree Loop 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 220 Moree Loop 1 have?
Some of 220 Moree Loop 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Moree Loop 1 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Moree Loop 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Moree Loop 1 pet-friendly?
No, 220 Moree Loop 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 220 Moree Loop 1 offer parking?
No, 220 Moree Loop 1 does not offer parking.
Does 220 Moree Loop 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Moree Loop 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Moree Loop 1 have a pool?
Yes, 220 Moree Loop 1 has a pool.
Does 220 Moree Loop 1 have accessible units?
No, 220 Moree Loop 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Moree Loop 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Moree Loop 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Moree Loop 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Moree Loop 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

