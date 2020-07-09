220 Moree Loop 1

Amenities

Come take a look at this gorgeous renovated 1/1 in Winter Springs! This is a first-floor unit. Zoned for A+ schools such as Highlands Elementary and Winter Springs High School. This unit has no carpet! Beautiful vinyl and plank are throughout the unit. All plumbing fixtures are Delta and Kohler, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. This condo has a laundry closet inside and comes with a washer dryer. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! This community has walking trails, a park, playground a community pool and is in close proximity to many shopping centers. Its also conveniently located to the 417. This unit will not last long, schedule your showing today.



(RLNE5789920)