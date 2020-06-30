Amenities

210 Moree Loop #8 Available 06/07/20 Spacious 1/1 Condo in Winter Springs ~ Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ Stainless Steel App ~ Screened Patio! - Available June 7th! **Please contact Tamara Martin @ 407-760-0835 for showings and info. Include property address, your name, pet info, and desired move-in date**



**2nd FLOOR, CORNER UNIT** Newer VINYL PLANK FLOORING in living/dining and bedroom with beautiful gray wood-grain texture! Beautiful gray-beige paint throughout!



This 1/1 condo offers 710 sqft of living space plus a very private **SCREENED-IN PATIO** with views of soaring palm trees and mature oak trees! Open floor plan with large living room and separate dining space! **STAINLESS APPLIANCES** with smooth-top range! The master suite includes a walk-in closet and sliding doors to the expansive patio! Outdoor lighting allows you to enjoy the patio in the evening, and a storage closet is a great place to keep your outdoor tools and toys!



Tucked away in The Highlands of Winter Springs, just off SR-434 with convenient access to the 417 & I-4! This highly desired community is known for its mature landscaping and peaceful walking trails! The community offers a sparkling SWIMMING POOL & heated SPA, tennis club, BBQ area, clubhouse, playground, and more!



**Small dog or cat may be considered ~ Max one (1) pet ~ Max 25 lbs.**



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

~ Baytree Village HOA application fee is $50.00 per adult



