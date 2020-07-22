All apartments in Winter Springs
210 Buttonwood Ave
210 Buttonwood Ave

210 Buttonwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

210 Buttonwood Avenue, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 3bd/2ba is located in Winter Springs! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There's linolium, tile and carpet flooring througout. It also comes with a 2 car garage! close to local shopping dining and 17-92!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Buttonwood Ave have any available units?
210 Buttonwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 210 Buttonwood Ave have?
Some of 210 Buttonwood Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Buttonwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
210 Buttonwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Buttonwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 210 Buttonwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 210 Buttonwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 210 Buttonwood Ave offers parking.
Does 210 Buttonwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Buttonwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Buttonwood Ave have a pool?
No, 210 Buttonwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 210 Buttonwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 210 Buttonwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Buttonwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Buttonwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Buttonwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Buttonwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
