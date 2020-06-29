208 HEATHERWOOD COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath custom-built executive home overlooking conservation in Tuscawilla's premier gated golf & country club community. Exquisite designer features in an impeccably maintained & elegant home with tropical screened-in porch. You'll be captivated by the architectural detail: crown molding, trey ceilings, arched doorways, 12' volume ceilings, plantation shutters, transom/palladium windows, custom architectural niches/built-in's,skylights & more. Once inside, you'll appreciate the raised trey ceiling in the dining room & lovely custom built-in alcove & built in shelves in the living room. Master bedroom features a crown-molded trey ceiling, sitting area with bay windows, luxurious bath with glass block shower & separate garden tub. Solid surface sablestone corian kitchen counters with island, built-in desk & 42' cabinetry. Stunning breakfast nook with wooden gazebo ceiling. The huge family room is highlighted by a fireplace and custom built-in entertainment center/cabinets. Enjoy the built-in grill, and heated pool and spa. Pool and lawn care included. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).