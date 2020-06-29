All apartments in Winter Springs
208 HEATHERWOOD COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

208 HEATHERWOOD COURT

208 Heatherwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

208 Heatherwood Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath custom-built executive home overlooking conservation in Tuscawilla's premier gated golf & country club community. Exquisite designer features in an impeccably maintained & elegant home with tropical screened-in porch. You'll be captivated by the architectural detail: crown molding, trey ceilings, arched doorways, 12' volume ceilings, plantation shutters, transom/palladium windows, custom architectural niches/built-in's,skylights & more. Once inside, you'll appreciate the raised trey ceiling in the dining room & lovely custom built-in alcove & built in shelves in the living room. Master bedroom features a crown-molded trey ceiling, sitting area with bay windows, luxurious bath with glass block shower & separate garden tub. Solid surface sablestone corian kitchen counters with island, built-in desk & 42' cabinetry. Stunning breakfast nook with wooden gazebo ceiling. The huge family room is highlighted by a fireplace and custom built-in entertainment center/cabinets. Enjoy the built-in grill, and heated pool and spa. Pool and lawn care included. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have any available units?
208 HEATHERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
208 HEATHERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 HEATHERWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.
