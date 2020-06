Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

207 Panorama Drive Available 03/21/20 So fresh and so clean, clean. - Single Family Home in great school district. Elegant designer touches throughout. Remodeled in 2014, blinds, stainless appliances and a kitchen with granite counter-tops, plumbing fixtures, door knobs, lighting inside and out and more! Don't miss out on this gem it will go fast :)



(RLNE2517053)