1517 Casa Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2/1 Townhome In Tuscawilla's Casa Park Community - 2-bedroom townhome in Tuscawilla's Casa Park Community has 1,015 square feet, with 980 square feet under air. Close to lots of shopping and walking distance to top-rated middle and elementary schools and Trotwood Park. Tile floors in all living areas, carpeted bedrooms, updated kitchen with appliances, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, and lots of closets. Ceiling fans, fenced patio and community pool!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5202217)