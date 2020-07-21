All apartments in Winter Springs
1517 Casa Park Circle
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1517 Casa Park Circle

1517 Casa Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Casa Park Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2/1 Townhome In Tuscawilla's Casa Park Community - 2-bedroom townhome in Tuscawilla's Casa Park Community has 1,015 square feet, with 980 square feet under air. Close to lots of shopping and walking distance to top-rated middle and elementary schools and Trotwood Park. Tile floors in all living areas, carpeted bedrooms, updated kitchen with appliances, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, and lots of closets. Ceiling fans, fenced patio and community pool!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5202217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Casa Park Circle have any available units?
1517 Casa Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1517 Casa Park Circle have?
Some of 1517 Casa Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Casa Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Casa Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Casa Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Casa Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1517 Casa Park Circle offer parking?
No, 1517 Casa Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Casa Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Casa Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Casa Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Casa Park Circle has a pool.
Does 1517 Casa Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1517 Casa Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Casa Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Casa Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 Casa Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 Casa Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
