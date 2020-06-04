151 Constitution Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

A centrally located well designed open floor plan townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath with a garage. As you enter the front door into a small foyer that leads to a spacious living-dining area with sliding doors to your backyard patio with a unique view, also there's a well light kitchen with a desk nook. Upstairs you have a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and large closet, two additional bedrooms with good closet space a hall bath and laundry area. The gated community has a pool and play area and is in close proximity from areas shopping, dining, parks, trails, schools and a short drive from 417. Application fees are $75 per adult.