Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

151 Constitution Way - 1

151 Constitution Way · No Longer Available
Location

151 Constitution Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A centrally located well designed open floor plan townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath with a garage. As you enter the front door into a small foyer that leads to a spacious living-dining area with sliding doors to your backyard patio with a unique view, also there's a well light kitchen with a desk nook. Upstairs you have a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and large closet, two additional bedrooms with good closet space a hall bath and laundry area. The gated community has a pool and play area and is in close proximity from areas shopping, dining, parks, trails, schools and a short drive from 417. Application fees are $75 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have any available units?
151 Constitution Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have?
Some of 151 Constitution Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Constitution Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
151 Constitution Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Constitution Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 151 Constitution Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 151 Constitution Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Constitution Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 151 Constitution Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 151 Constitution Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Constitution Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Constitution Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Constitution Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.
